Here Are The Top 5 Highest-Rated Steakhouses In Milwaukee

There are plenty of restaurants around you to choose from for dinner or a fun date night, but sometimes it's nice to treat yourself and go to a fancy steakhouse.

Of course, if you are going to spend some money on a nice dinner, you want to go to the best steakhouse in town. Luckily, TripAdvisor has a list of the best steakhouses in the city.

Here are some of the highest-rated steakhouses in Milwaukee:

Mo's A Place For Steaks

Located at 720 N Plankinton Ave in Milwaukee.

With 340 reviews, Mo's A Place For Steaks is rated 4.5 out of 5 stars and the 4th best restaurant out of 990 restaurants in the city.

Carnevor

Located at 718 N Milwaukee St in Milwaukee.

With 314 reviews, London Chop House is rated 4.5 out of 5 stars and the 35th best restaurant out of 990 restaurants in the city.

The Capital Grille

Located at 310 W Wisconsin Ave in Milwaukee.

With 392 reviews, The Capital Grille is rated 4.5 out of 5 stars and the 10th best restaurant out of 990 restaurants in the city.

Five O'Clock Steakhouse

Located at 2416 W State St Milwaukee In Milwaukee.

With 318 reviews, Five O'Clock Steakhouse is rated 4.5 out of 5 stars and the 51st best restaurant out of 990 restaurants in the city.

Milwaukee ChopHouse

Located at 633 N 5th St in Milwaukee.

With 332 reviews, Milwaukee ChopHouse is rated 4.5 out of 5 stars and the 24th best restaurant out of 990 restaurants in the city.

