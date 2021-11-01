Here Are The Top 5 Highest-Rated Steakhouses In Milwaukee
By Hannah DeRuyter
November 1, 2021
There are plenty of restaurants around you to choose from for dinner or a fun date night, but sometimes it's nice to treat yourself and go to a fancy steakhouse.
Of course, if you are going to spend some money on a nice dinner, you want to go to the best steakhouse in town. Luckily, TripAdvisor has a list of the best steakhouses in the city.
Here are some of the highest-rated steakhouses in Milwaukee:
Located at 720 N Plankinton Ave in Milwaukee.
With 340 reviews, Mo's A Place For Steaks is rated 4.5 out of 5 stars and the 4th best restaurant out of 990 restaurants in the city.
Located at 718 N Milwaukee St in Milwaukee.
With 314 reviews, London Chop House is rated 4.5 out of 5 stars and the 35th best restaurant out of 990 restaurants in the city.
Located at 310 W Wisconsin Ave in Milwaukee.
With 392 reviews, The Capital Grille is rated 4.5 out of 5 stars and the 10th best restaurant out of 990 restaurants in the city.
Located at 2416 W State St Milwaukee In Milwaukee.
With 318 reviews, Five O'Clock Steakhouse is rated 4.5 out of 5 stars and the 51st best restaurant out of 990 restaurants in the city.
Located at 633 N 5th St in Milwaukee.
With 332 reviews, Milwaukee ChopHouse is rated 4.5 out of 5 stars and the 24th best restaurant out of 990 restaurants in the city.
Click here to see other highly-rated steakhouses in the area.