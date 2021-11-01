Kanye West's Sunday Service Session With Marilyn Manson Has Fans Furious
By Kiyonna Anthony
November 1, 2021
Kanye West is no stranger to causing controversy; and over the weekend, the rapper did just that. During his Church Service ceremony on Sunday, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, brought out rocker Marilyn Manson during his prayer segment, which sparked major controversy online.
Ye really brought Marilyn Manson to a sunday service 😭 pic.twitter.com/fx7KYFjOi6— JAX N 𓃦 (@ABELXDAYA) October 31, 2021
Manson is currently under criminal investigation after multiple women -- including actresses Evan Rachel Wood and Esme Bianco -- accused the fallen star of horrific acts of sexual abuse and other violent behavior.
Marilyn Manson during Justin Bieber’s prayer 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/g6I0CdrgQv— Monty. (@Mxnty) October 31, 2021
Other guests in attendance at the star-studded Sunday Service include Roddy Rich and Justin Bieber, who also joined Ye and Manson in prayer. Viewers were able to tune in to the ceremony, which was streamed on Triller and the Fite TV app for $10.
This isn't the first time that Kanye made headlines regarding his friendship with the "Coma White" star. West brought Manson out on stage at his DONDA listening event in Chicago back in August, shortly after the rocker turned himself in to authorities to face charges of sexual assault after a number of women alleged violent crimes.
Fans flooded social media with their concerns following the return of Ye's Sunday Service and the unorthodox prayer circle featuring Manson and Bieber. One fan tweeted, "Imagine telling someone in 2009 that jb, kanye & marilyn manson would be holding a religious ceremony together." While another follower wrote, "Marilyn Manson spent Halloween praying with Kanye West and Justin Bieber lol we're living in strange times."
Check out more moments from Kanye's Sunday Service below.