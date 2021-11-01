Major Update On Derrick Henry's Potential Season-Ending Injury

The Tennessee Titans' star running back Derrick Henry is out indefinitely following an injury he sustained during Sunday's (October 31) game against the Indianapolis Colts.

According to ESPN, Henry fractured his right foot during the team's victory in Indianapolis and will undergo surgery on Tuesday morning (November 2) to repair the break on his pinky toe, also called a jones fracture. While the team isn't putting a timeline on his return, sources tell the outlet that his season is likely over.

When asked about the timeline for Henry's return, Head Coach Mike Vrabel said the RB will do everything he can to get back as soon as he can.

"Whenever that is, that's when it'll be. I know that he'll be around our team as soon as he can. I know that's important to him. I know that'll be important to our team," Vrabel said, adding, "We will have to move on. We'll have to move on, unfortunately, without him here in the short term and not look back."

Following news of Henry's injury, reports surfaced that the Titans were expected to sign free agent Adrian Peterson to the team's practice squad before moving him to the active roster. The veteran player is ranked fifth on the NFL's career rushing list, per ESPN.

Despite being injured during the game, Henry went on to play through regulation and even contributed more time after the game went into extra minutes. The Titans ultimately won the hard-fought match with a field goal over halfway through overtime, tallying up three points for a 34-31 win over the Colts.