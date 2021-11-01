Mariah Carey Teases Texas Bar After Banning 'All I Want For Christmas'

By Ginny Reese

November 1, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

One Texas bar has taken a stand against a classic Christmas song and it is taking some bar-goers' joy away, reported KIRO 7. A Dallas bar posted a sign on the jukebox that explained the rules for playing the holiday classic "All I Want For Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carey. If the guests don't follow the posted rules, their song selection could be skipped.

The sign read:

"Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" will be skipped if played before Dec 1. After Dec 1 the song is only allowed one time a night."

Now, Mariah Carey is teasing back at the bar about the "war."

Carey retweeted a post about the bar's decision. Along with a photo of herself in armor on a battlefield, the tweet read, "Is this the war on Christmas I've heard about?"

The holiday song was first released back in October of 1994 and currently holds the Guinness World Record for the highest-charting holiday song by a solo artist. Carey, along with Walter Afanasieff, wrote the song together in about 15 minutes, Afanasieff told Billboard.

The song's music video has stacked up more than 697 million views on Youtube. The song itself was the most streamed song on Spotify in 24 hours in both 2018 and 2019.

