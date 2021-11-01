Mariah Carey Teases Texas Bar After Banning 'All I Want For Christmas'

One Texas bar has taken a stand against a classic Christmas song and it is taking some bar-goers' joy away, reported KIRO 7. A Dallas bar posted a sign on the jukebox that explained the rules for playing the holiday classic "All I Want For Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carey. If the guests don't follow the posted rules, their song selection could be skipped.

The sign read:

"Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" will be skipped if played before Dec 1. After Dec 1 the song is only allowed one time a night."

Now, Mariah Carey is teasing back at the bar about the "war."