McDonald's Brings Back Popular Menu Item...And It's Also Now An NFT
By Jason Hall
November 1, 2021
McDonald's is bringing back a cult favorite to its nationwide menu for a limted time.
The McRib is once again being offered throughout the US. beginning on Monday (November 1), two days ahead of National Sandwich Day, (October 3), the company announced in a news release, calling it "the sauciest moment of the year."
But that's not all.
The global fast food chain also plans to create a limited number of NFTs in celebration of the McRib's 40th anniversary, a first for the company.
"Here's how it works – to enter for a chance to win, make sure you're following @McDonalds on Twitter and retweet the Sweepstakes Invitation tweet any time between Nov. 1 through Nov. 7 from your public account," McDonald's said in the news release. "By Nov. 12 we'll select 10 fans who will receive the exclusive McRib NFT to add to their personal collection and enjoy even when it's not on the menu."
i present to u the most important NFT. RT for a chance to win one of ten exclusive #McRibNFT— McDonald's (@McDonalds) November 1, 2021
no purch. nec. 50 U.S./DC, 18+ only. winners need crypto wallet to receive NFT. rules: https://t.co/2QRhsPlpur pic.twitter.com/KYmWI67PhG
The bonesless pork sandwich has gained a cult following due to its limited offerings, with many diehard fans going out of their way to track down the sandwich at select locations.
USA TODAY reports the McRib was spotted at locations on the McDonald's app's menu feature in Los Angeles, Miami and New York City prior to its official nationwide return on Monday, which is nearly a month earlier than in 2020.
The sandwhich offers barbecue sauce, onions and pickles slathered on a piece of boneless pork all on a hoagie-style bun.
McDonald's initially offered the McRib regionally in Kansas City, Kansas in 1981 before including it on its nationwide menu the following year.