McDonald's Brings Back Popular Menu Item...And It's Also Now An NFT

McDonald's is bringing back a cult favorite to its nationwide menu for a limted time.

The McRib is once again being offered throughout the US. beginning on Monday (November 1), two days ahead of National Sandwich Day, (October 3), the company announced in a news release, calling it "the sauciest moment of the year."

But that's not all.

The global fast food chain also plans to create a limited number of NFTs in celebration of the McRib's 40th anniversary, a first for the company.

"Here's how it works – to enter for a chance to win, make sure you're following @McDonalds on Twitter and retweet the Sweepstakes Invitation tweet any time between Nov. 1 through Nov. 7 from your public account," McDonald's said in the news release. "By Nov. 12 we'll select 10 fans who will receive the exclusive McRib NFT to add to their personal collection and enjoy even when it's not on the menu."