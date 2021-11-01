Patriots' McCourty, Van Noy Reveal Favorite Dunkin' Orders
By Jason Hall
November 1, 2021
New England residents have a special fondness for Dunkin' Donuts and Patriots defensive veterans Devin McCourty and Kyle Van Noy are no exception.
The two Super Bowl champions shared an exchange on Twitter revealing their favorite Dunkin' orders, both of which appeared to be "#ads" for the popular Canton based national chain, with both praising the limited-edition Patriots-inspired "Forever New England" donut.
"My go-to @dunkindonuts order has got to be two Forever NE donuts (one for now, one for later), bacon and egg on a croissant, and a hot chocolate. It's what keeps me running on and off the field and it just CANNOT be beat - isn't that right @kvn_03? #ad - Dmac," McCourty tweeted on his verified Twitter account shared with twin brother and former teammate turned division rival Jason McCourty.
My go-to @dunkindonuts order has got to be two Forever NE donuts (one for now, one for later), bacon and egg on a croissant, and a hot chocolate. It's what keeps me running on and off the field and it just CANNOT be beat - isn't that right @kvn_03? #ad - Dmac— Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) November 1, 2021
"You got it (almost) all wrong," Van Noy responded in a quote-tweet. "THE go-to @DunkinDonuts order is of course the Forever NE donut, but with a sausage, egg, and cheese sandwich and a cold brew - that's just a fact #ad"
The "Forever New England" donut was released in August just ahead of the Patriots' 2021 NFL season and features the team's color scheme of white vanilla frosting and red-and-blue sprinkles.
Both McCourty and Van Nob were also featured in commercials for the limited-edition donut.
The two veteran players have plenty to celebrate about as the Patriots are currently riding a two-game winning streak following a 54-13 blowout against the New York Jets in Week 7 and a 27-24 road win against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 8.
New England has won three of its last four games heading into its Week 9 matchup against the Carolina Panthers next Sunday (November 7).