Patriots' McCourty, Van Noy Reveal Favorite Dunkin' Orders

New England residents have a special fondness for Dunkin' Donuts and Patriots defensive veterans Devin McCourty and Kyle Van Noy are no exception.

The two Super Bowl champions shared an exchange on Twitter revealing their favorite Dunkin' orders, both of which appeared to be "#ads" for the popular Canton based national chain, with both praising the limited-edition Patriots-inspired "Forever New England" donut.

"My go-to @dunkindonuts order has got to be two Forever NE donuts (one for now, one for later), bacon and egg on a croissant, and a hot chocolate. It's what keeps me running on and off the field and it just CANNOT be beat - isn't that right @kvn_03? #ad - Dmac," McCourty tweeted on his verified Twitter account shared with twin brother and former teammate turned division rival Jason McCourty.