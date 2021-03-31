What Devin McCourty Said About Tom Brady's Return To Gillette In 2021

McCourty has spoken highly of Brady and fellow former teammate Rob Gronkowski, since their respective moves from New England to Tampa Bay. In January, the three-time Super Bowl champion said he would be cheering for both players in Super Bowl LV prior to the game.

“For me I put [Brady] and Gronk in the same category to play that many years for two guys to play so great and watch them go somewhere else it was cool watching any friend do that,” McCourty said via CBS Boston.

“I’m rooting for [Brady] and Tampa to get the championship,” McCourty added. “It’s crazy never in NFL history has a team hosted the Super Bowl and played in it. And this guy goes to Tampa for one year and breaking a record. I think it’s going to be a great game. It will fun to watch as a fan.”

True to form, both Brady and Gronkowski enjoyed record-setting performances during Super Bowl LV.

Brady finished with 201 yards and three touchdowns on 21 of 29 passing, winning a record fifth Super Bowl MVP Award, which surpassed his own previous record set in Super Bowl LI (2017.)

Gronkowski led the Buccaneers with six receptions for 67 yards and two touchdowns, the first of which set a new NFL record for most postseason touchdowns by a duo, as the 13th between himself and Brady during their lengthy run as teammates.

Brady and Gronkowski, who had previously appeared in five Super Bowls together prior to Sunday's game, connected on an 8-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, which surpassed former San Francisco 49ers Joe Montana and Jerry Rice's previous record of 12.

Brady later connected with Gronkowski on a 17-yard touchdown with 6:05 remaining in the second quarter to extend the Bucs' lead to 14-3 and set the new record at 14 touchdowns.

The duo has now won four Super Bowls together, while Brady -- who won his record-setting fifth Super Bowl MVP on Sunday -- has won seven all-time, the most by an NFL quarterback.

Photo: Getty Images