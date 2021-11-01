Rams Acquire Von Miller In Blockbuster Trade: Report

Former Super Bowl MVP Von Miller is reportedly set to join an already stacked Los Angeles Rams defense.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Rams acquired Miller in a blockbuster trade with the Denver Broncos in exchange for a second-round and third-round 2022 NFL Draft pick, sources with knowledge of the deal confirmed on Monday (November 1).

Denver will reportedly pay $9 million of Miller's remaining $9.7 million salary as part of the trade agreement.

Schefter reports Miller -- who's spent his entire 11-year career in Denver since being selected No. 2 overall in the 2011 NFL Draft -- was "saying his goodbyes to his friends in the Broncos' training facility" following news of the trade.