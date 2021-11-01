Rams Acquire Von Miller In Blockbuster Trade: Report
By Jason Hall
November 1, 2021
Former Super Bowl MVP Von Miller is reportedly set to join an already stacked Los Angeles Rams defense.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Rams acquired Miller in a blockbuster trade with the Denver Broncos in exchange for a second-round and third-round 2022 NFL Draft pick, sources with knowledge of the deal confirmed on Monday (November 1).
Denver will reportedly pay $9 million of Miller's remaining $9.7 million salary as part of the trade agreement.
Schefter reports Miller -- who's spent his entire 11-year career in Denver since being selected No. 2 overall in the 2011 NFL Draft -- was "saying his goodbyes to his friends in the Broncos' training facility" following news of the trade.
Blockbuster: Broncos are finalizing a trade to send eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for two second-day 2022 draft picks, league sources tell ESPN.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2021
Miller is now saying his goodbyes to his friends in the Broncos’ training facility. pic.twitter.com/wJjlDOQkPU
Miller finishes his Broncos career with a franchise record 110.5 sacks, 142 tackles for loss, 225 quarterback hits and 25 forced fumbles, as well as 481 tackles, nine fumble recoveries, 21 pass deflections, two interceptions and two touchdowns.
The former Texas A&M standout is a three-time first-team All-Pro (2012, 2015, 2016), four-time second-team All-Pro (2011, 2014, 2017, 2018), an eight-time Pro Bowler (2011, 2012, 2014-19), a unanimous NFL 2010s All-Decade Team selection and the 2011 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Miller will join a Rams defense that currently ranks 10th among all 32 NFL teams in points allowed per game (21.0) and includes fellow pass rusher Aaron Donald -- the 2020 NFL Defensive Player of the Year -- and Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
The Rams are currently tied with the Arizona Cardinals for first-place in the AFC West with a 7-1 record through their first eight games.