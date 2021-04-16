WATCH: New Video Shows Aaron Donald's Actual Involvement In Club Fight
By Jason Hall
April 16, 2021
A lawyer representing Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald says surveillance video refutes a claim that Donald physically assaulted a man outside of a Pittsburgh club over the weekend.
Casey White, who was hired by Donald after the allegations were levied against him on Wednesday (April 14), told ESPN the accuser, De'Vincent Spriggs, swung a bottle that grazed the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year's head as he ducked, before other individuals surrounded Donald and intervened.
"As he ducks, somebody from behind grabs him to stop him from interacting with this guy, Mr. Spriggs, so he holds Aaron back in a sense," White said. "At that point, that's when other people come to Aaron's aid and defend him by removing, so to speak, Mr. Spriggs from the area where he is punched and he is fighting; it's a mutual fight at this point between other individuals who Aaron does not really know."
TMZ shared the surveillance footage, which complies with White's claim that Donald appears after the fight already escalates and pulls people away from the scuffle.
"Aaron actually runs over to [Spriggs'] aid and starts pulling people off of this guy," White said. "He's trying to get these kids off Spriggs; he gets at least two or three people off of Spriggs and at that point in time, somebody grabs Aaron and says, 'This is not a good situation, let's get the heck out of here.'"
Attorney Todd Hollis, who represents Springs, told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Wednesday his client was assaulted by Donald, a Pittsburgh native and former University of Pittsburgh standout, at a South Side area club after-hours.
Hollis claimed Spriggs experienced a concussion, a broken nose and needed 16 stitches in his eye after the incident, but initially declined to provide information on what instigated the alleged incident.
“Regardless of what may have happened in the nightclub, it doesn’t justify this,” Mr. Hollis said via the Post-Gazette.
BREAKING: Attorney for this man says he'll be filing assault charges against former Pitt and NFL star Aaron Donald. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/Zy37tgs19I— Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) April 14, 2021
Spriggs told reporters Donald, and other individuals who were with the defensive tackle, began punching him after he accidentally bumped into Donald at the club, Sporting News reports.
The Rams acknowledged the incident in a statement obtained by ESPN's Josina Anderson on Wednesday: "We are aware of the reports regarding Aaron Donald. We are collecting more information and will have no further comment at this time.”
Statement from the #Rams regarding Aaron Donald: “We are aware of the reports regarding Aaron Donald. We are collecting more information and will have no further comment at this time.”— IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 14, 2021
Donald trains in his hometown during the offseason and has several charities in the Pittsburgh area, ESPN reports.
The 29-year-old is a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year -- having once again won the award this past season -- and has been selected to the Pro Bowl during each of his seven NFL seasons since being selected No. 13 overall by the Rams in the 2014 NFL Draft.
Photo: Getty Images