WATCH: New Video Shows Aaron Donald's Actual Involvement In Club Fight

A lawyer representing Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald says surveillance video refutes a claim that Donald physically assaulted a man outside of a Pittsburgh club over the weekend.

Casey White, who was hired by Donald after the allegations were levied against him on Wednesday (April 14), told ESPN the accuser, De'Vincent Spriggs, swung a bottle that grazed the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year's head as he ducked, before other individuals surrounded Donald and intervened.

"As he ducks, somebody from behind grabs him to stop him from interacting with this guy, Mr. Spriggs, so he holds Aaron back in a sense," White said. "At that point, that's when other people come to Aaron's aid and defend him by removing, so to speak, Mr. Spriggs from the area where he is punched and he is fighting; it's a mutual fight at this point between other individuals who Aaron does not really know."

TMZ shared the surveillance footage, which complies with White's claim that Donald appears after the fight already escalates and pulls people away from the scuffle.