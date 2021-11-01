'Schitt's Creek' Star Dan Levy Reveals His Surprising Next Project

Fans who have been pulling for a Schitt's Creek revival will be surprised by Dan Levy's upcoming project. Not only did Levy create the beloved comedy series, but he also starred as David Rose in all six seasons. Now that Schitt's Creek has come to an end—for now, at least—Levy is trying his hand at a different kind of show.

On Monday (November 1), HBO Max announced it has ordered an unscripted cooking show created by Levy and Boardwalk Pictures. The competition, titled The Big Brunch, is set to premiere sometime next year.

“Everybody has a friend, a family member, or a co-worker that is extraordinary at what they do, they just need a leg up so that their talents can be appreciated on a larger scale," Levy said in a statement. "Thanks to an almost obsessive love of food, I’ve been lucky enough to come across many of those people in the culinary world — friends working out of cafes or food trucks, revolutionizing the menus at local diners — those special humans who create communities around their cooking, hoping to take their skills to the next level. I created this show for them, the local culinary heroes of America who deserve a spotlight. That, and who doesn’t want to watch maple syrup being poured slowly over a golden stack of perfectly cooked, creme brûlée inspired French toast?”

The competition series will center around one of the most versatile and underestimated dining experiences and will celebrate the most inspiring undiscovered culinary voices from every corner of the country, a press release explains. Chefs will compete against each other as they find "innovative and personal ways to redefine what it means to dine between 11am and 3pm." The prize is described as "life-altering."

"What we love about this special show is that it serves more than mouth-watering culinary delicacies; it’s about heart, a love of cooking and spotlighting talent whose unique skills elevate the beloved brunch menu," Sarah Aubrey (Head of Original Content, HBO Max, added. "There’s no better foodie or creative partner than Dan and the team at Boardwalk Pictures to celebrate those undiscovered voices, and, well, Brunch, the best meal to indulge in decadent sweet and savory dishes that are fueled by cocktails and caffeine!”

Will you be checking out Levy's new project when it premieres on HBO Max next year?