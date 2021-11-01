See John Legend, Chrissy Teigen & Their Kids Dress Up As The Addams Family

The Legend family knows how to do Halloween.

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, daughter, Luna, son, Miles, as well as Teigen's mother, Pepper, nailed their look as the Addams Family this holiday season. While The Voice judge, 42, donned a bowl-cut wig and thin mustache as Gomez, Teigen, 35, opted for a sleek black gown as Morticia. Luna, 5, on the other hand, wore long braided pigtails as Wednesday Addams, while Pepper offered her best as Addams’ Grandmama. The couple’s son, Miles, 3, was dressed up as Pugsley in the family photo that Teigen shared via her Instagram. There was another body in the photo as an unnamed figure joined the family as Cousin Itt.

To cement their group look, Legend took to the piano to play the family's classic theme song and even welcomed Luna to help him finish it off with some stomping to the ground.

Click here for other celebrity costumes this Halloween season and make sure you check out Halloween Radio for all your favorite spooky classics!