Why Ed Sheeran Thought He Was 'Gay For A Bit'

Ed Sheeran opened up about his younger years during an appearance on the Man Man Man podcast, admitting that he previously thought he was gay.

In the appearance, the pop star, who just released his new album, =, explained that he contemplated the idea when he was younger because of his interests. "I’m not a hugely masculine person. I have a definite feminine side to the point where, when I was a kid, I thought I was gay for a bit," he confessed. "I love musical theatre, I love pop music, I love Britney Spears. My masculine side probably stops at drinking beer and watching football."

Sheeran went on to speak about his wife Cherry Seaborn, who he described as a "super pro-women and femininity" influence in his life. "She works a very high level job where she’s the top of her field,” he gushed. "As soon as we started dating, my life kind of shifted to that. She plays in a female hockey team, we hang out with them all the time. It’s very much like women empowerment."

The two are parents to daughter, Lyra, and Sheeran said that has pushed the feminine influence in his life even further. "Before Lyra was born it was kind of that but now Lyra is born it’s even more that," he detailed.