Wisconsin Speakeasy Named One Of The Most 'Sensational' In The U.S.

Something about a speakeasy makes a bar's ambiance more exciting and different than any other establishment.

Luckily, one Wisconsin bar was named one of 10 sensational speakeasies to find in the country.

According to USA Today, 10 speakeasies were named the most sensational in the country. Those listed all have something in common, they are "hidden in fun and clever ways, and they're exclusive, special places to imbibe or just hang out."

So, where in Wisconsin can you find this sensational speakeasy?

The Speakeasy at the Maxwell Mansion in Lake Geneva.

Here is what the report said about The Speakeasy at the Maxwell Mansion:

"You'll find a stunning speakeasy in the basement of the Maxwell Mansion, a historic hotel in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. To get the password to this hidden bar, book your stay or keep an eye on Maxwell Mansion's Facebook page for clues. This subterranean speakeasy is designed to take guests to another place and time. The mansion itself dates to 1856, and the lively basement bar is homey with nooks and crannies for secret conversations."

The nine other speakeasies on the list are located in various states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Florida, Illinois, Nevada, New York, and Tennessee.

