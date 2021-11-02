2 Georgia Cities Rank Among The Best Winter Holiday Destinations

Holiday travel is around the corner, and a new study maps out the best destinations.

WalletHub shared the Best Winter Holiday Travel Destinations of 2021 on Tuesday (November 2), noting that a blustery winter is on the way: “The Old Farmer’s Almanac forecasts below-average temperatures across most of the U.S., along with strong storms bringing heavy rain, sleet and snow.” That includes Georgia, a state that’s in for “a season of shivers” this year, according to the Farmers Almanac. “This coming winter could well be one of the longest and coldest that we’ve seen in years,” editor Janice Stillman previously said.

Here’s how WalletHub determined the best winter travel destinations, emphasizing the affordability, convenience and attractions:

“To help Americans plan their travels over the colder months, WalletHub developed a ranking of the cheapest U.S. destinations that are also the easiest to reach. In total we analyzed nearly 70 of the largest metro areas — grouped as ‘warm’ or ‘cold’ — based on 39 key metrics, including two weeks of flight data, safety indicators and weather predictions.”

One Georgia city ranked among the best vacation destinations for cold-weather lovers, and another made the list of best winter vacation destinations for warm-weather lovers. These are the cities, respectively:

No. 1: Atlanta

No. 18: Augusta

See the full list from WalletHub here.