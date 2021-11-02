Aww: Travis Scott Gets Kylie Jenner And Daughter Stormi Blingy New Gifts
By Kiyonna Anthony
November 2, 2021
Travis Scott is gunning for the title of boyfriend and father of the year. On Tuesday, the "Sicko Mode" rapper's girlfriend -- and mother of his 3-year old daughter, Stormi -- Kylie Jenner took to social media to show off the blingy new gifts that she and baby Stormi received from Travis, sharing with her 279 million followers:
"Daddy got us matching rings"
Kylie's big sister Khloe chimed in on the precious gift under the photo, writing:
"Daaaaammmmnnnnnnnnn," and "No he did not!!!!!!!!!!!!"
The gorgeous gifts come days after the Kylie and Travis, who are expecting their second child together, celebrated Halloween together as a trio
"In full mommy mode this halloween. i hope everyone has a safe night "
After months of speculation, the 24-year old mogul and her rapper beau announced they were expecting their second child in September. Much like her first pregnancy, Kylie revealed the news by posting a video to Instagram page, sharing footage from the early stages of her pregnancy.
When Kylie announced her first pregnancy in 2018, she apologized to fans for keeping the secret, writing:
“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion, so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”
February 4, 2018
Congrats on the beautiful family and the glamourous gifts.