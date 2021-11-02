CDC Advisers Approve Recommendation For Pfizer Vaccine For Kids

By Jason Hall

November 2, 2021

Pfizer
Photo: Getty Images

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has voted to approve recommendation for the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in children between the ages 5-11, CNN reports.

The decision comes just four days after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration voted to approve the usage of the vaccine among children on Friday (October 30).

The usage of the vaccine in children will now be voted on by CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

NBC News reported Pfizer submitted data to the CDC in October, which included more than 2,000 children participating.

The Pfizer vaccine has already been available for ages 12 and older since May, but millions of younger children are still vulnerable to COVID-19 as schools recently returned to in-person instruction with varying mask requirements.

Pfizer reported its two-dose COVID vaccine showed safe results, with a "well tolerated" and "robust" antibody response among the younger children who participated in its recent trials, which included an effective rate over 90%.

The company reported 16 infections within the placebo group compared to just three in children who were administered the vaccine during trials.

There were no reports of any children experiencing severe illness and children who received the vaccine experienced milder symptoms than those given the placebo.

