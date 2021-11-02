Flight Diverted To Texas Airport After Onboard Disturbance

By Ginny Reese

November 2, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

A Delta flight had to be diverted to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport after an "onboard customer disturbance," reported NBC DFW. According to the airline, the disturbance took place late Monday afternoon on November 1st.

Delta Flight 365 took off from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The flight was headed for Los Angeles International Airport when the incident occurred.

One of the passengers aboard the flight posted a photo of police walking down the aisle of the plane with the caption, "unfriendly skies."

According to Delta Airlines, the incident was "rare and regrettable." The airline released a statement about the disturbance. The statement said:

"Flight 365 en route from Atlanta to Los Angeles diverted to Dallas following an onboard customer disturbance. Situations like these are rare and regrettable for the vast majority of our customers and Delta has zero tolerance for unruly behavior at our airports and aboard our aircraft. We applaud our flight crew's quick decision to divert and address the situation as expeditiously as possible so the remainder of our customers can resume their travels."
