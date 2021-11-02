Florida Mom's OnlyFans Gets Her Booted From School Volunteering Position
By Zuri Anderson
November 2, 2021
A Florida mother says she was asked to no longer volunteer at a school after officials found out she has an OnlyFans page.
Victoria Triece told WESH 2 that she was dismissed from her volunteer position at Sand Lake Elementary in Orange County two weeks ago. She claims this happened after someone sent images from her page to the school administrators.
"I was humiliated, and I should not, and no one else should be concerned about what another parent does. I just love spending time with my kids and I have a great relationship with other parents and students," the mother of two says. Triece spent five years volunteering at the school, where her children also attend.
She also has no criminal record and passed the mandatory background check to donate her time at the school. WESH 2 says they reviewed the volunteering form, which doesn't ask for the applicant's occupation.
Mark NeJame, the attorney representing Triece, says she intends to sue the school for at least $1 million.
"What authoritarian mentality allows somebody to point a discriminating finger at somebody and say we don't approve of you and you can't be around children," NeJame told reporters. "That becomes frightening."
After the district was notified about the lawsuit, officials reportedly told Triece she was allowed to chaperone field trips. She has to supervise her own children, however, reporters learned.