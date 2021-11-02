Florida Mom's OnlyFans Gets Her Booted From School Volunteering Position

A Florida mother says she was asked to no longer volunteer at a school after officials found out she has an OnlyFans page.

Victoria Triece told WESH 2 that she was dismissed from her volunteer position at Sand Lake Elementary in Orange County two weeks ago. She claims this happened after someone sent images from her page to the school administrators.

"I was humiliated, and I should not, and no one else should be concerned about what another parent does. I just love spending time with my kids and I have a great relationship with other parents and students," the mother of two says. Triece spent five years volunteering at the school, where her children also attend.