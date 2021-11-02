Green Day Announce U.S. Show Ahead Of Hella Mega Tour European Leg

The North American leg of the Hella Mega Tour ended in epic fashion two months ago. Weezer, Fall Out Boy and Green Day are set to take their show to Europe next summer, but Billie Joe Armstrong and company have some other plans before hopping the pond. On Tuesday (November 2), they announced they'd be headlining the Innings Festival in Tampa, Florida on March 19. They'll be joined by the likes of Incubus, 311, Jimmy Eat World, Wolf Alice, Highly Suspect and David Duchovny, while The Lumineers, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Nightsweats, Goo Goo Dolls, Neon Trees and more are slated to play on March 20.

Get more festival details here and see the announcement post below.