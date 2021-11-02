Green Day Announce U.S. Show Ahead Of Hella Mega Tour European Leg

By Katrina Nattress

November 2, 2021

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer Celebrate ‚ÄúHella Mega Tour‚Äù Announcement With Historic Show at Whisky A Go Go
The North American leg of the Hella Mega Tour ended in epic fashion two months ago. Weezer, Fall Out Boy and Green Day are set to take their show to Europe next summer, but Billie Joe Armstrong and company have some other plans before hopping the pond. On Tuesday (November 2), they announced they'd be headlining the Innings Festival in Tampa, Florida on March 19. They'll be joined by the likes of Incubus, 311, Jimmy Eat World, Wolf Alice, Highly Suspect and David Duchovny, while The Lumineers, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Nightsweats, Goo Goo Dolls, Neon Trees and more are slated to play on March 20.

Get more festival details here and see the announcement post below.

If you thought you already saw a different Innings Festival lineup announced earlier, it's because you did. There will also be an Arizona edition happening in February, with Foo Fighters and Tame Impala headlining. St. Vincent, Billy Strings, Caamp, Dashboard Confessional, White Reaper, My Morning Jacket, Black Pumas, Fitz and the Tantrums, Matt & Kim, Nothing But Thieves are just a few other names playing. Both events correspond with Major League Baseball's spring training and will feature an all-star cast of MLB stars along with the stellar music lineups.

Green Day
