Green Day Announce U.S. Show Ahead Of Hella Mega Tour European Leg
By Katrina Nattress
November 2, 2021
The North American leg of the Hella Mega Tour ended in epic fashion two months ago. Weezer, Fall Out Boy and Green Day are set to take their show to Europe next summer, but Billie Joe Armstrong and company have some other plans before hopping the pond. On Tuesday (November 2), they announced they'd be headlining the Innings Festival in Tampa, Florida on March 19. They'll be joined by the likes of Incubus, 311, Jimmy Eat World, Wolf Alice, Highly Suspect and David Duchovny, while The Lumineers, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Nightsweats, Goo Goo Dolls, Neon Trees and more are slated to play on March 20.
Get more festival details here and see the announcement post below.
Let's go!! Headlining @inningsflorida in Tampa, FL on March 19th ⚡🤘🏼 The pre-sale starts this Thursday, November 4th @ 10am ET. Sign up to our mailing list now to get the code sent to you @ 7pm ET tomorrow: https://t.co/kajLHqYKVu— Green Day (@GreenDay) November 2, 2021
General on sale begins Friday (11/5) @ 10am ET. pic.twitter.com/cZS9fIM9pk
If you thought you already saw a different Innings Festival lineup announced earlier, it's because you did. There will also be an Arizona edition happening in February, with Foo Fighters and Tame Impala headlining. St. Vincent, Billy Strings, Caamp, Dashboard Confessional, White Reaper, My Morning Jacket, Black Pumas, Fitz and the Tantrums, Matt & Kim, Nothing But Thieves are just a few other names playing. Both events correspond with Major League Baseball's spring training and will feature an all-star cast of MLB stars along with the stellar music lineups.