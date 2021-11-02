Julian Edelman Needs Your Help With Relatable Fantasy Football Problems

New England Patriots legend Julian Edelman may be excelling in his transition from NFL wide receiver to on-air analyst, but he's clearly struggling in a new hobby: fantasy football enthusiast.

The three-time Super Bowl champion apparently just started playing fantasy football during his first season away from the game, tweeting, "I feel like the new kid in school here, someone help," along with a photo of the roster of his 2-6-0 fantasy team, which shows several players on a bye week, facing unfavorable matchups or, in one specific case, dealing with a significant.

Apparently, Edelman put his faith into longtime former teammate and friend Tom Brady's newer teammates as Tampa Bay Buccaneers starters Mike Evans and Ronald Jones II are both included in his lineup, but now leave an opening at both the wide receiver and running back positions with Tampa on a bye.