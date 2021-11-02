Julian Edelman Needs Your Help With Relatable Fantasy Football Problems

By Jason Hall

November 2, 2021

Denver Broncos v New England Patriots
Photo: Getty Images

New England Patriots legend Julian Edelman may be excelling in his transition from NFL wide receiver to on-air analyst, but he's clearly struggling in a new hobby: fantasy football enthusiast.

The three-time Super Bowl champion apparently just started playing fantasy football during his first season away from the game, tweeting, "I feel like the new kid in school here, someone help," along with a photo of the roster of his 2-6-0 fantasy team, which shows several players on a bye week, facing unfavorable matchups or, in one specific case, dealing with a significant.

Apparently, Edelman put his faith into longtime former teammate and friend Tom Brady's newer teammates as Tampa Bay Buccaneers starters Mike Evans and Ronald Jones II are both included in his lineup, but now leave an opening at both the wide receiver and running back positions with Tampa on a bye.

That problem is even greater with Christian McCaffrey, likely Edelman's first pick, on the injured reserve list -- therefore, unable to replace Jones -- and still taking up a roster spot on his bench.

Yahoo Fantasy Sports' verified Twitter account posted among the numerous responses to Edelman's tweet suggesting, "Get a time machine and go back to your draft."

It is worth noting that Edelman's team, at least, has a great fantasy football name of "Ernie Adams Fami11y," a nod to both the longtime Patriots executive, the classic television show/film and his own jersey number.

