Lorde may have released her latest album Solar Power more than two months ago, but that doesn't mean she's done releasing new music. In September, she surprised fans with the Te Ao Mārama EP, which saw her sing a selection of songs off the record in Māori. Now, the New Zealand native is prepping a deluxe version of Solar Power that includes two "big tunes" that were the "black sheep" of the recording session.

“These songs were fun explorations on the album journey,” Lorde wrote in a newsletter to fans. “They didn’t quite fit into the tracklist for whatever reason but they’re both big tunes.”

“’Helen Of Troy’ is just me talking trash to make [producer] Jack [Antonoff] laugh, basically. We wrote it super quickly in the tiniest room at Westlake where we did a bunch of (Melodrama) and it was fun the whole time," she continued. “It’s super off the cuff lyrically, almost ad-libbed, and you can hear me starting to figure out some album themes — ‘So I took a happy face, and it’s coming on like a charm / I don’t wanna get lost, I wanna worship the sun / and if you want, you can come.'”

“’Hold No Grudge’ is a sort of composite portrait of when relationships turn sour, being trapped in the ice but remembering the warmth,” the singer added. “Every couple lines, the person I’m singing about changes; one minute it’s a childhood friend, next a crush or a colleague. When this happens to me, I find myself hyper-aware of the space where the closeness used to be, my tongue finding it over and over like the socket of a lost tooth. I came to the conclusion that when it comes to holding grudges, I am just not that b***h. ‘Acting my age, not my horoscope / guess that’s growing up.’”

The deluxe edition of Solar Power is set to come out on Friday (November 5).