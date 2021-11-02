Megan Thee Stallion Reveals When She Plans To Drop Her Sophomore Album
By Kiyonna Anthony
November 2, 2021
Megan Thee Stallion has been blazing trails in the hip hop game since she first landed on the scene, and is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. 2021 Meg saw a lot of success in both her personal and professional life -- from winning her first ever Grammy with Beyonce and snagging her very own Popeyes sauce, to flaunting her love with Pardison Fontaine on social media for her millions of followers to see.
But that hasn't stopped fans from pressing the Houston rapper for her sophomore album, the follow-up to her November 2020 debut album Good News. In a recent interview, Megan opened up about her latest musical gift to fans entitled Something For The Hotties, and when her followers can expect an official second album. She shared:
"Things that didn’t seem like they started fitting on the project that I know I’m going to release next year. I’m like, ‘Okay. It sounds like these songs go more cohesive together’… So the two albums that I’m working on, Something For Thee Hotties, and y’all know I’m not about to tell y’all the name of the second album, I have been recording songs for a long time.”
As for SFTH, Megan added:
“It is literally something for the Hotties. So it’s all the freestyles that are recent over original beats that the Hotties have been asking me to put on streaming platforms. And it’s just a sprinkle of some new things. Thee Stallion. “So, I’m working on two albums, right? So, I’m just recording a bunch of music. It feels good because it’s kind of like an introduction into the next phase of my music. This is something that I already did. I’ve been sitting on these songs. So now I’m like, ‘Okay, the Hotties deserve this. They should have it.’ And y’all should be prepared for next year.”
In the meantime in between time, check out Meg's latest project, Something For The Hotties, available now on streaming services.