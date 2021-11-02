Megan Thee Stallion Reveals When She Plans To Drop Her Sophomore Album

Megan Thee Stallion has been blazing trails in the hip hop game since she first landed on the scene, and is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. 2021 Meg saw a lot of success in both her personal and professional life -- from winning her first ever Grammy with Beyonce and snagging her very own Popeyes sauce, to flaunting her love with Pardison Fontaine on social media for her millions of followers to see.

But that hasn't stopped fans from pressing the Houston rapper for her sophomore album, the follow-up to her November 2020 debut album Good News. In a recent interview, Megan opened up about her latest musical gift to fans entitled Something For The Hotties, and when her followers can expect an official second album. She shared:

"Things that didn’t seem like they started fitting on the project that I know I’m going to release next year. I’m like, ‘Okay. It sounds like these songs go more cohesive together’… So the two albums that I’m working on, Something For Thee Hotties, and y’all know I’m not about to tell y’all the name of the second album, I have been recording songs for a long time.”