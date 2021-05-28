Megan the Stallion and Pardison Fontaine engaged in some major PDA while making their red carpet debut at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

On Thursday (May 27), the couple walked the iHeart red carpet in matching outfits. The "WAP" rapper wore a golden mini dress while the "Shea Butter" rapper wore a khaki suit.

After bringing the romance to the iHeart red carpet, Megan and Pardi headed inside for the awards show where Megan won the Best Collaboration award for her Beyoncé-featured track "Savage."

"I really want to thank the hotties because without y'all I would be nothing," she said, before adding, "I want to thank my grandma for believing in me also. Everything I do I do for my family, for the hotties and for myself."