Megan Thee Stallion & Pardison Fontaine Make Red Carpet Debut
By Peyton Blakemore
May 28, 2021
Megan the Stallion and Pardison Fontaine engaged in some major PDA while making their red carpet debut at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
On Thursday (May 27), the couple walked the iHeart red carpet in matching outfits. The "WAP" rapper wore a golden mini dress while the "Shea Butter" rapper wore a khaki suit.
After bringing the romance to the iHeart red carpet, Megan and Pardi headed inside for the awards show where Megan won the Best Collaboration award for her Beyoncé-featured track "Savage."
"I really want to thank the hotties because without y'all I would be nothing," she said, before adding, "I want to thank my grandma for believing in me also. Everything I do I do for my family, for the hotties and for myself."
In February, Megan confirmed her relationship with Pardi during an Instagram Live session and additionally defended her new boo from negative comments she'd seen online.
"I don't be liking some of the stuff on the internet," she said during the IG Live, which was captured in a video by The Shade Room. "People don't know what the hell they talking about, they just be saying anything. I didn't like what they was trying to say about Pardi 'cause he is so calm and so sweet."
"That's my boo, and I really like him," Megan added.
Pardi later commented on The Shade Room's post, "that's my baby," alongside heart emojis.
Photo: Getty Images