Mike Tomlin Has Incredible Response To Melvin Ingram Trade

Melvin Ingram's tenure in Pittsburgh is coming to a very quick end.

The Steelers traded Ingram to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick prior to Tuesday's (November 2) trade deadline, just three full months after signing the former Pro Bowler.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was candid when discussing the decision to trade Ingram midway through his only season in Pittsburgh, acknowledging that things "just didn't work out the way we envisioned, the way he envisioned," before once again dropping a familiar line.

“What the team needs is first and foremost,” Tomlin said, via WPXI's Jenna Harner. “But from a team perspective, it’s better to have volunteers than it is to have hostages.”