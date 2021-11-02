Mysterious Object Flying Over Area 51 Identified

A myterious aircraft initially spotted over the Mojave Desert last year appears to have been photographed and identified flying over Area 51.

TheDrive.com reports a photo of the Air Force's "RQ-180" stealthy flying-wing surveillance aircraft flying over the Nevada Test and Training Rangewas posted by Dreamlandresort.com, a website dedicated to "secrets of Area 51 revealed," on Sunday (October 31).

Joerg Arnu, who maintains the website, said he was on scene and described the sighting, per Dreamlandresort.com:

“A friend who wishes to remain anonymous and I were at the Groom Lake Road gate yesterday. I heard a faint aircraft noise and noticed a contrail straight above us, inside the Area 51 restricted airspace, heading roughly SSW. Through my IS [image stabalized] binoculars, I first thought I was looking at a B-2 until I realized it had a POINTED tail. The B-2 has a serrated tail. My friend took the enclosed photo (two enhanced versions superimposed). It is clearly a twin-engine aircraft.”

Arnu said the photo was taken on a Canon 20Mpix camera with a 1,600-mm equivalent focal length and believes the drone was flying at an altitude of about 70,000 feet.

However, details about the aircraft, including its official designation, have not yet been determined.

The aircraft was also reported to be spotted flying over the Philippines in September, according to TheDrive.com.