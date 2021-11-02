Mysterious Object Flying Over Area 51 Identified

By Jason Hall

November 2, 2021

Area 51 File Photos
Photo: Getty Images

A myterious aircraft initially spotted over the Mojave Desert last year appears to have been photographed and identified flying over Area 51.

TheDrive.com reports a photo of the Air Force's "RQ-180" stealthy flying-wing surveillance aircraft flying over the Nevada Test and Training Rangewas posted by Dreamlandresort.com, a website dedicated to "secrets of Area 51 revealed," on Sunday (October 31).

Joerg Arnu, who maintains the website, said he was on scene and described the sighting, per Dreamlandresort.com:

“A friend who wishes to remain anonymous and I were at the Groom Lake Road gate yesterday. I heard a faint aircraft noise and noticed a contrail straight above us, inside the Area 51 restricted airspace, heading roughly SSW. Through my IS [image stabalized] binoculars, I first thought I was looking at a B-2 until I realized it had a POINTED tail. The B-2 has a serrated tail. My friend took the enclosed photo (two enhanced versions superimposed). It is clearly a twin-engine aircraft.”

Arnu said the photo was taken on a Canon 20Mpix camera with a 1,600-mm equivalent focal length and believes the drone was flying at an altitude of about 70,000 feet.

However, details about the aircraft, including its official designation, have not yet been determined.

The aircraft was also reported to be spotted flying over the Philippines in September, according to TheDrive.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices