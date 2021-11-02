New York Mets Acting GM Fired Months After Arrest: Report

New York Mets acting general manager Zack Scott, who was placed on administrative leave folowing a DWI arrest in August, has reportedly been dismissed by the organization, sources told SNY, the Mets' television network.

White Plains Police Captain James Spencer confirmed Scott was found asleep at the wheel of his SUV stopped at a traffic light at around 4:15 a.m. on August 31, ESPN reports.

The 44-year-old was deemed intoxicated and refused a breathalyzer test before being booked and released from jail.

The Mets released an official statement at the time of Scott's arrest regarding the incident on their social media accounts, confirming Scott would be absent from the team's scheduled road trip against the Washington Nationals (Sept. 3-6) and Miami Marlins (Sept. 7-9) before returning to Queens to host the crosstown rival New York Yankees in a weekend series beginning September 10.