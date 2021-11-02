New York Mets Acting GM Fired Months After Arrest: Report

By Jason Hall

November 2, 2021

Chicago Cubs v New York Mets
Photo: Getty Images

New York Mets acting general manager Zack Scott, who was placed on administrative leave folowing a DWI arrest in August, has reportedly been dismissed by the organization, sources told SNY, the Mets' television network.

White Plains Police Captain James Spencer confirmed Scott was found asleep at the wheel of his SUV stopped at a traffic light at around 4:15 a.m. on August 31, ESPN reports.

The 44-year-old was deemed intoxicated and refused a breathalyzer test before being booked and released from jail.

The Mets released an official statement at the time of Scott's arrest regarding the incident on their social media accounts, confirming Scott would be absent from the team's scheduled road trip against the Washington Nationals (Sept. 3-6) and Miami Marlins (Sept. 7-9) before returning to Queens to host the crosstown rival New York Yankees in a weekend series beginning September 10.

"We were surprised and deeply disappointed to learn this morning about an alleged DUI involving Zack Scott," the Mets said via their verified Twitter account. "We take this matter very seriously. Zack will not be traveling with the team for our upcoming road trip while we learn more and determine next steps."

The Mets confirmed Scott attended a fundraiser for the franchise's Amazin' Mets Foundation at team owner Steve Cohen's Connecticut home during the evening of August 30, which was also attended by players.

The acting general manager is reported to have left the event at around 8:30 or 9:00 p.m., according to ESPN.

Scott was promoted to acting general manager in January after an ESPN report revealed then-general manager Jared Porter sent sexually explicit, uninvited text messages and images to a female reporter during his tenure with the Chicago Cubs in 2016, leading to his termination.

Scott, who was initially hired by the Mets as an assistant general manager in December, had previously spent 17 seasons working within the Boston Red Sox organization.

