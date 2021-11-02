Raiders Release Player Charged In Fatal Crash

The Las Vegas Raiders have released former first-round draft pick Henry Ruggs III hours after he was charged in connection to a fatal crash that took place early Tuesday (November 2) morning.

"The Las Vegas Raiders have released WR Henry Ruggs III," the team tweeted on its verified account late Tuesday (November 2) night.

CBS 8 News reports Ruggs, 22, who was selected by the Raiders at No. 12 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, was charged with DUI in connection to the two-vehicle crash, according to a statement relased by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the crash occurred at around 3:39 a.m. on Rainbow Boulevard near Spring Valley Parkway and caused a complete colosure in the area between Tropicana Avenue and Flamingo Road for several hours as local authorities investigated the scene.