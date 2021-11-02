Robert Durst Indicted In 1982 Murder Of His Wife

Robert Durst was indicted on a second-degree murder charge by a grand jury in connection to the 1982 death of his former wife, Kathie, on Monday (November 1), ABC News reports.

Westchester County, New York prosecutors filed a criminal complaint against Durst in connection to the death of his former wife last week shortly after the real estate heir was sentenced to life in prison in connection to the death of his assistant Susan Berman.

Investigators said Durst is believed to have killed Berman because he feared she would expose details related to Kathie Durst's murder case.

Kathie Durst was reported missing on January 31, 1982 in South Salem, New York and her body was never located.

Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah said her office's cold case bureau has been investigating Kathie Durst's death for more than 10 months prior to Robert Durst's indictment this week.

"For nearly four decades there has been a great deal of speculation about this case, much of it fueled by Robert Durst's own highly publicized statements," Rocah said in a statement obtained by ABC News. "An indictment is a crucial step in the process of holding wrongdoers accountable for their actions."

ABC News reports a warrant for Durst's arrest was issued by the Westchester District Attorney's office on Monday, but his attorneys didn't respond for immediate comment at the time of publication.

The 78-year-old was visibly frail during his murder trial in Los Angeles last month and reportedly put on a ventilator after testing positive for COVID-19, according to his attorney Dick DeGuerin.

Durst has since been discharged from the hospital and transferred to a medical facility at a California prison amid his recent sentencing.