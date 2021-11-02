Taylor Swift To Perform On 'Saturday Night Live'

Swift announced Red would be the next album she rerecorded earlier this year. “I’ve always said that the world is a different place for the heartbroken. It moves on a different axis, at a different speed. Time skips backward and forwards fleetingly," Swift said of the album. "The heartbroken might go through thousands of micro-emotions a day trying to figure out how to get through it without picking up the phone to hear that old familiar voice."

“In the land of heartbreak, moments of strength, independence, and devil-may-care rebellion are intricately woven together with grief, paralyzing vulnerability, and hopelessness," she continued. "Imagining your future might always take you on a detour back to the past. And this is all to say, that the next album I’ll be releasing is my version of Red.”

