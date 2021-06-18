Taylor Swift Announces 30-Track 'Red (Taylor's Version)' Out November 19
By Lindsey Smith
June 18, 2021
IT'S HAPPENING!!!!
While many Swifties (including me!) were convinced Taylor Swift would be announcing the release date of 1989 (Taylor's version) at any moment, the superstar pulled a fast one on us — hey, her last name isn't "Swift" for nothing.
On Friday (June 18), Tay Tay shocked us all with the announcement that Red (Taylor's Version) was the next up on her rerecords. As she does, Swift eloquently revealed the news with a note on social media — and the first photo of the Red 2.0 (13.0?) era.
“Musically and lyrically, Red resembled a heartbroken person. It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end. Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, wild, and tortured by memories past. Like trying on pieces of a new life, I went into the studio and experimented with different sounds and collaborators,” she wrote. “And I’m not sure if it was pouring my thoughts into this album, hearing thousands of your voices sing the lyrics back to me in passionate solidarity, or if it was simply time, but something was healed along the way.”
Swift is blessing us not with 16, not 20, but THIRTY songs on the new release — INCLUDING THE 10-MINUTE VERSION OF "ALL TOO WELL”!
“I just couldn’t stop writing. This will be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red. And hey, one of them is even ten minutes long,” she ended her note with.
Red (Taylor's Version) will be released five months from now on November 19, 2021, and follows the release of Fearless (Taylor's Version); which she dropped in April.
You can preorder the album (which also has an explicit version) here.