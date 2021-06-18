Taylor Swift Announces 30-Track 'Red (Taylor's Version)' Out November 19

IT'S HAPPENING!!!!

While many Swifties (including me!) were convinced Taylor Swift would be announcing the release date of 1989 (Taylor's version) at any moment, the superstar pulled a fast one on us — hey, her last name isn't "Swift" for nothing.

On Friday (June 18), Tay Tay shocked us all with the announcement that Red (Taylor's Version) was the next up on her rerecords. As she does, Swift eloquently revealed the news with a note on social media — and the first photo of the Red 2.0 (13.0?) era.

“Musically and lyrically, Red resembled a heartbroken person. It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end. Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, wild, and tortured by memories past. Like trying on pieces of a new life, I went into the studio and experimented with different sounds and collaborators,” she wrote. “And I’m not sure if it was pouring my thoughts into this album, hearing thousands of your voices sing the lyrics back to me in passionate solidarity, or if it was simply time, but something was healed along the way.”