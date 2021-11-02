This Is The Best Steakhouse In Oregon

By Zuri Anderson

November 2, 2021

Filet Mignon
Photo: Getty Images

Where's the best place to get some delicious steak? A steakhouse, of course! While steak is the star of the show, other meats get some love on the menu, as well, including chicken, sausage, ribs, and more. Pair it with some scrumptious sides and a good drink, and it's the perfect meal.

Hundreds of steakhouses can be found across America, so where can you find the best one in Oregon? Eat This, Not That! laid out the best steakhouse in each state, so the No. 1 choice in the Beaver State is...

RingSide Steakhouse!

Here's what writers said about the decades-old restaurant:

"Since 1944, Portland's residents have enjoyed incredible onion rings, Prime and Angus steak, lamb, pork, chicken, and seafood at RingSide Steakhouse. The restaurant also has a fantastic selection of wine in their cellar, with price points from affordable to rare."

Taking a closer look at their menu, there are at least seven types of steak for you to choose from, including New York-style, filet mignon, ribeye, and top sirloin.

You can find RingSide at 2165 W. Burnside in Portland. They offer indoor dining, pickup, delivery, and heated and covered outdoor dining.

Click here to check out other fantastic steakhouses in the country.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices