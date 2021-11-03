2 Arizona Cities Among Top 'Boomtowns' In The US

By Ginny Reese

November 3, 2021

Arizona is experiencing some major growth, and now data is proving it.

Two cities across Arizona are among America's top "boomtowns," according to a new report from SmartAsset. The website recently uncovered the fastest-growing cities in the U.S. by looking at data for 500 of the largest cities across seven key metrics. Those metrics include:

  • population change
  • unemployment rate
  • change in unemployment rate
  • GDP growth rate
  • business growth
  • housing growth
  • change in household income.

According to the study, the two Arizona cities among America's top boomtowns are Tempe at number seven and Mesa at number 42.

Here are the top 50 boomtowns in America, according to SmartAsset:

  1. Murfreesboro, TN
  2. Nampa, ID
  3. Meridian, ID
  4. Conroe, TX
  5. Mount Pleasant, SC
  6. Bend, OR
  7. Tempe, AZ
  8. Vancouver, WA
  9. Belingham, WA
  10. Seattle, WA
  11. North Charleston, SC
  12. Rock Hill, SC
  13. Henderson, NV
  14. Concord, SC (tie)
  15. New Braunfels, TX (tie)
  16. Longmont, CO
  17. Austin, TX
  18. Indio, CA
  19. St. George, UT
  20. Sandy Springs, GA
  21. Boynton, Beach, FL
  22. Tacoma, WA
  23. Denver, CO
  24. Johns Creek, GA
  25. Charleston, SC
  26. Round Rock, TX
  27. Fort Myers, FL
  28. Boise, ID
  29. Salt Lake City, UT
  30. Franklin, TN
  31. Orem, UT
  32. Spokane Valley, WA
  33. Roseville, CA
  34. Menifee, CA
  35. Durham, NC
  36. Denton, TX
  37. Orlando, FL
  38. Fort Collins, CO
  39. McKinney, TX
  40. Greeley, CO
  41. Port St. Lucie, FL
  42. Mesa, AZ
  43. Raleigh, NC
  44. Portland, OR
  45. Santa Clara, CA
  46. Cary, NC
  47. Tampa, FL
  48. Lakeland, FL
  49. Reno, NV
  50. West Jordan, UT

Click here to see the full study.

