Woman Hit By Flying Piece Of Concrete On Utah Highway

One woman was hit by a "flying" piece of concrete on a Utah highway, reported FOX 13 Salt Lake City. The woman was hit in the face by the concrete that seemingly "fell out of the sky."

Sharon Cockayne was traveling south on I-215 near 4500 South when the incident occurred. She said that a large rock busted through her windshield and hit her in the head. "I mean, it literally just fell out of the sky," Cockayne said. "You know, the rock was probably bigger than a softball."

Cockayne was able to safely pull to the side of the road and contact 911. She said, "I don't know if it got dropped off an overpass [or] if it fell off an overpass. It could have come off a dump truck, but there's no other damage to my car. It just hit the very top."

Cockayne has cuts on her face and in her ear canal from the rock. She also suffers a broken cheekbone.

She said, "I'm just really glad that I'm alive and the rock hit the side."