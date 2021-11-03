Atlanta Schools Cancel Friday Classes Amid Braves World Series Celebrations

The Atlanta Braves will have a victory parade on Friday (November 5) to celebrate their World Series win, and some metro school districts have announced that classes will be canceled that day.

WSB-TV reports that as of Wednesday afternoon (November 3), these school districts will be closed on the day of the parade: Atlanta Public Schools, Marietta City Schools, Cobb County School District, Fulton County School System and Clayton County Public Schools. Atlanta Public Schools, for example, announced on Facebook:

“Due to the logistical challenges associated with the anticipated traffic, road closures and crowds expected throughout metro Atlanta for the parade honoring our World Series Champion Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Public Schools will observe a district holiday and be closed on Friday, November 5. APS wants to ensure that all students and staff are safe during this time. This is a non-school day for students and will be a paid holiday for all full-time APS employees. APS shares in the excitement of the World Series victory by our Atlanta Braves and congratulates the entire organization for a fantastic and historic season!”