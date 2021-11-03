Atlanta Braves To Reveal Details Of World Series Victory Parade

The Atlanta Braves quickly announced a victory parade to celebrate their World Series win on Tuesday night (November 2), marking the team’s first championship since the 1990s.

“We interrupt this celebration to let you know that WE ARE HAVING A PARADE ON FRIDAY!!!” the Braves wrote in a tweet after the 7-0 win against the Houston Astros in Game 6. The Braves promised that further details would be available on Wednesday (November 3). The parade is slated for Friday (November 5), but as of publication time, additional details have not been released. This story will be updated as additional details become available.