Atlanta Braves To Reveal Details Of World Series Victory Parade

By Kelly Fisher

November 3, 2021

World Series - Atlanta Braves v Houston Astros - Game Six
Photo: Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves quickly announced a victory parade to celebrate their World Series win on Tuesday night (November 2), marking the team’s first championship since the 1990s.

“We interrupt this celebration to let you know that WE ARE HAVING A PARADE ON FRIDAY!!!” the Braves wrote in a tweet after the 7-0 win against the Houston Astros in Game 6. The Braves promised that further details would be available on Wednesday (November 3). The parade is slated for Friday (November 5), but as of publication time, additional details have not been released. This story will be updated as additional details become available.

Although official details haven’t been released as of midday Wednesday, an unnamed source told WSB-TV that the parade would include Atlanta and Cobb County. It will reportedly begin at Centennial Olympic Park and end at Truist Park.

Tons of Georgians have been rooting for the Atlanta Braves throughout the season and the Series, including many famous Braves backers. Former president Donald Trump attended a game in support of the Braves, and tons of celebrities in the music industry — from rappers to country stars — cheered for the team. That includes Ludacris, Ryan Hurd, Jason Aldean, Cole Swindell, 2 Chainz and others. Astronaut Shane Kimbrough, who has previously shared views of Atlanta from space, congratulated his “hometown Atlanta Braves” with a photo of a jersey in space.

The Braves aim to officially announce plans to celebrate the team in Atlanta soon.

