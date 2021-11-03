Cardi B, Saweetie & More Team Up With Halle Berry For 'All Female' Project

According to reports, City Girls’ “Scared” will serve as the first single from the project, which also features the likes of some of hip hop's leading ladies, including Latto, Rapsody, Young M.A, DreamDoll, Erica Banks, Yung Baby Tate, Big Bottle Wyanna and more. Berry told Variety:

“I can’t wait to show it. I have to tell you, one of the things I’m most excited about is the title song that H.E.R. sang… and she killed it. So I can’t wait to share with everyone and am super excited.”

The exciting announcement comes just days after Halle teamed up with Saweetie to recreate a scene from the Oscar winning actress and Bruised director's 2004 film Catwoman for Halloween, a.k.a. Saweetieween. Saweetie shared the iconic moment to Instagram, writing:

"Had to put on for the best Catwoman to ever do it."