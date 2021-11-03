Cardi B, Saweetie & More Team Up With Halle Berry For 'All Female' Project
By Kiyonna Anthony
November 3, 2021
Cardi B, City Girls and Saweetie have linked up with Halle Berry for a special, star-studded, all-female project. The young rap queens, as well as many other chart-topping artists are set to appear on the soundtrack for Berry’s upcoming sports drama movie Bruised. The 55-year old actress took to social media to reveal the big news, sharing:
"SURPRISE! Can’t wait for the world to finally experience my dream come true – the first all female Hip Hop project. The music of Bruised, featuring @iamcardib @saweetie @hermusicofficial @citygirls @youngma @flomillishit @latto777 and more! these ladies killed it!
According to reports, City Girls’ “Scared” will serve as the first single from the project, which also features the likes of some of hip hop's leading ladies, including Latto, Rapsody, Young M.A, DreamDoll, Erica Banks, Yung Baby Tate, Big Bottle Wyanna and more. Berry told Variety:
“I can’t wait to show it. I have to tell you, one of the things I’m most excited about is the title song that H.E.R. sang… and she killed it. So I can’t wait to share with everyone and am super excited.”
The exciting announcement comes just days after Halle teamed up with Saweetie to recreate a scene from the Oscar winning actress and Bruised director's 2004 film Catwoman for Halloween, a.k.a. Saweetieween. Saweetie shared the iconic moment to Instagram, writing:
"Had to put on for the best Catwoman to ever do it."
The Bruised soundtrack is set to be released on November 19 through Warner Records. Catch Halle Berry's directorial debut when Bruised premieres November 24 via Netflix.