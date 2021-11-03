Cardi B Shares A Peek Inside Her Stunning New York City Home

Home sweet home!

On Tuesday (November 2), Cardi B made an exciting announcement—she purchased a new home in New York. Though she already owns homes elsewhere, the 'Up' rapper took to Instagram to gush over purchasing a home for her family in the same state she grew up in.

"These days I don’t just live one place, I’m everywhere due to my work," Cardi began her lengthy, heartfelt caption. "One thing for sure I needed a home in my home city of NY! Me and my husband have always dreamed of having a crib in NY, and we have decided to add to our portfolio of homes, along with Atlanta and LA."

Cardi was able to find that perfect New York home for her family. She shared a peak inside the stunning home, as well. "I’m soo proud of myself. I work so hard for my children to be comfortable everywhere they are regardless of work," she continued. "Now having a home in NY, I can have get-togethers with my family all the time!! I have accomplished so many things yet I still feel far from all the goals I want to accomplish. This is one dream I can cross off."