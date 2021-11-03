Cardi B Shares A Peek Inside Her Stunning New York City Home

By Emily Lee

November 3, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Home sweet home!

On Tuesday (November 2), Cardi B made an exciting announcement—she purchased a new home in New York. Though she already owns homes elsewhere, the 'Up' rapper took to Instagram to gush over purchasing a home for her family in the same state she grew up in.

"These days I don’t just live one place, I’m everywhere due to my work," Cardi began her lengthy, heartfelt caption. "One thing for sure I needed a home in my home city of NY! Me and my husband have always dreamed of having a crib in NY, and we have decided to add to our portfolio of homes, along with Atlanta and LA."

Cardi was able to find that perfect New York home for her family. She shared a peak inside the stunning home, as well. "I’m soo proud of myself. I work so hard for my children to be comfortable everywhere they are regardless of work," she continued. "Now having a home in NY, I can have get-togethers with my family all the time!! I have accomplished so many things yet I still feel far from all the goals I want to accomplish. This is one dream I can cross off."

For fans wanting to see more of Cardi's new house, she teased that possibility at the end of her post. "Let me know if y'all want a mini-tour!" she wrote.

Cardi received a warm response to her post in the comments, as well. "So inspiring you deserve it!!" one comment read, while another added: "Yes baby this feeling is truly beautiful congrats, mama. You deserve it."

She received a special message from her sister, Hennessy, too. "Congratulations...you deserve everything, you work hard for it!" Hennessy praised.

This isn't the only exciting announcement Cardi has made this week, either. She's set to host the 2021 American Music Awards later this month. You can catch the AMAs when they air live, November 21st at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices