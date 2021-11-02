Okurrr: Cardi B Set To Host The 2021 American Music Awards

Cardi also gushed about her new hosting gig in a statement, saying:

"When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited. I'm ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage!"

The five-time AMA winner has already snagged three nominations at this year’s show; including favorite female hip-hop artist and favorite music video and favorite hip-hop song for "Up". The "WAP" rapper's gig will mark the fifth consecutive year that a Black female celebrity has hosted the American Music Awards. The short, prestigious list includes actress Tracee Ellis Ross, who hosted from 2017-2018, R&B star Ciara who was the master of ceremonies in 2019 and actress Taraji P. Henson who hosted the show in 2020.

The last time Cardi took the stage at the American Music Awards, she made history as the first female rapper to win Favorite Hip-Hop Song twice, with "WAP" in 2020 and "Bodak Yellow" in 2018.