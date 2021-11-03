Carly Pearce Says 'Few Things Are As American' As The National Anthem

Carly Pearce is reveling in a moment of bliss after singing the National Anthem at the World Series.

On Tuesday (November 2), Pearce reflected on singing the "Star-Spangled Banner" before Game 6 of the World Series between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros. “Few things are as American and iconic as the World Series… like singing at the @opry , this is one of those things you don’t dare dream — and almost can’t believe when it’s actually happening,” the singer wrote on Twitter of her a cappella performance. “Thank you @MLB for giving me the honor of singing the National Anthem tonight."

Pearce has had one busy week. Over the weekend, she took to our 2021 iHeartCountry Music Festival presented by Capital One, which went down in Austin, Texas. Not only did she perform some heartbreak anthems during her set, but she and the rest of the star-studded lineup freaked out over George Strait, who served as a surprise guest during the spectacle. “Well, my heart melted in Texas last night meeting the King,” she captioned a photo of the pair backstage of the festivities at the Frank Erwin Center.