George Strait Surprised iHeartCountry Fest And The Whole Lineup Freaked Out

By Kelly Fisher

October 31, 2021

Photo: Todd Owyoung/Ismael Quintanilla

The King of Country Music made a surprise appearance at the 2021 iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One, marking one of the best highlights for the crowd — and for the performers.

The festival in Austin, Texas was packed with tons of high-energy performances by some of the biggest names in country music. That includes Cole Swindell, Chase Rice, Little Big Town, Carly Pearce and more. The rest of the 2021 iHeartCountry Festival lineup watched country legend George Strait in awe when he performed during a special star-studded guitar pull, and gushed when they got to meet Strait backstage.

The iHeartRadio "We're All Country" Guitar Pull powered by RAM Trucks included performances by Maddie & Tae and Parker McCollum before Strait took the stage. He delivered a rendition of “The Weight Of The Badge,” a nod to first responders, and “Amarillo By Morning.” Naturally, Strait captivated the audience — and fellow artists. Country quartet Little Big Town watched offstage after rocking their performance moments earlier. Swindell and Rice also flocked to the wings to watch the country icon perform at the festival, and Pearce exclaimed, “my heart melted in Texas last night meeting the King 😭♥️✨” See all the starstruck moments below:

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices