Crazy Video Shows Shredded Insides Of Car After Bear Breaks In
By Zuri Anderson
November 3, 2021
Colorado cops filmed the aftermath of the nasty ransacking of an unlocked vehicle Tuesday morning (November 2).
The Aspen Police Department shared the surprising video to their Facebook page, which shows the inside of the vehicle completely destroyed. "We didn't find it at the salvage yard, but it might be headed there now," cops remarked.
Footage shows shredded seats, a torn-up door, and other significant damage to the car.
"The suspect left an extra special surprise in the back seat," officials wrote, referring to the smear of feces in the backseat. “We have a band of bandits in Aspen who will stop at nothing for a good snack. They’ll raid your trees, your homes, and yes – even your car.”
Even though it's November, not all bears have tucked themselves away for hibernation. That means unsecured vehicles, houses and buildings could be victims to these animals.
"Almost all of bear conflicts in Aspen are human-related and preventable. Listen to your better nature - for your safety and for the safety of our bears," police reminded the public.
They also provided a link to the City of Aspen's page on bears, which includes tips for making sure bears don't come to your home for a snack.