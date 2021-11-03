Crazy Video Shows Shredded Insides Of Car After Bear Breaks In

Colorado cops filmed the aftermath of the nasty ransacking of an unlocked vehicle Tuesday morning (November 2).

The Aspen Police Department shared the surprising video to their Facebook page, which shows the inside of the vehicle completely destroyed. "We didn't find it at the salvage yard, but it might be headed there now," cops remarked.

Footage shows shredded seats, a torn-up door, and other significant damage to the car.

"The suspect left an extra special surprise in the back seat," officials wrote, referring to the smear of feces in the backseat. “We have a band of bandits in Aspen who will stop at nothing for a good snack. They’ll raid your trees, your homes, and yes – even your car.”