Watch A Hungry Bear Crash A Wedding As Brave Guests Calmly Keep Eating

In the video, you see the bear with his front paws up on a table, searching for food. With nothing to eat there, he comes down, knocks over a chair, and passes the next table, which is full of people calmly chowing away on their catered meals.

Employees at the venue made loud noises that led to the bear leaving.

Obviously, many people had questions about what was going on in the video, namely, how guests could just remain in their seats with a hungry predator approaching them. Angie uploaded a follow-up video where she explained that the venue is in a mountainous area near a forest in Mexico, where they are aware many animals live, including bears. She said when the bear arrived, the staff told them to stay calm and not move. So that's just what they did.