Enter Judas Priest's World As They Embark On A New Quest & History Lesson

Judas Priest has published an "interactive web experience" that sees the band taking fans on a graphic novel-inspired quest to become a true metalhead. Judas Priests Guide to Heavy Metal manages to give fans insight into how the band first started off with exclusive Q&As from the band's vocalist Rob Halford and bass player Ian Hill, guitar lessons from Richi Falkner, and more. The "interactive web experience" is available here.

Halford and Hill both provide detail into the history of metal, and what the band's influences had been as they created their genre-defining sound. Featuring a total of six chapters, Judas Priests Guide to Heavy Metal celebrates the band's 50 years as fans can learn more about their history.

Last month, Halford shared how he helped pave the way for Judas Priest to reunite after he had left the band to pursue his solo career. The lead singer hand-wrote letters to each of his bandmates reminiscing on their years together and pouring out his soul, which wound up opening the door for him to return as Judas Priest opted to go back on the road.

"It's really damaging if you hold things in, it's damaging to your mental health, you've got to find a way to bring those things out, so I poured my heart and soul into this letter," Halford said as he sat down with Metal Hammer. "I found out later that this was all part of the journey back, because the guys all read the letter and they said 'Let's do it.'"

The band's guitarist, Richi Falker, suffered a major cardiac emergency onstage in September that saw his aorta rupture. Falker was able to make it to a hospital in time to undergo emergency surgery, which repaired the damage. The guitarist issued a statement after the incident, telling his fans, "From what I've been told by my surgeon, people with this don't usually make it to the hospital alive. I was taken to nearby Rudd Heart & Lung Center and quickly went into what turned out to be a 10-and-a-half hour emergency open-heart surgery."

Falker is continuing to recover following his aortic rupture, but is on the mend.