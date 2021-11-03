Fake Blood Vial Found In Students Halloween Candy At Wisconsin School Event

A suspicious vial was found inside a student's Halloween candy bag while at an elementary school event in Wisconsin.

According to a news release from the Forest County Sheriff's Office, authorities responded to Wabeno Elementary School after a suspicious vial was found in an 8-year-olds candy bag.

Wabeno Elementary School was hosting a "Trunk or Treat" event for the students when the vial was found.

Staff members took the vial from the student and gave it to the Police. Authorities noted that the vial contained the markings "XN-L Check."

Those markings linked the vial to Sysmex Nordic. The manufacturer said the vial contained "synthetic blood used to test XN-Series hematology systems."

The synthetic blood is "considered to be a biohazard and is not supposed to leave a medical laboratory setting."

The Forest County Sheriff's Office posted on the news release to Facebook saying:

