Hillary Scott's Daughters Surprised Her During Lady A's Album Photoshoot
By Kelly Fisher
November 3, 2021
Lady A took fans behind the scenes in their latest Webisode Wednesday video, and it includes a surprise appearance by Hillary Scott’s daughters!
What A Song Can Do finally released last month, and the country trio offered a look at “how all the magic comes to life” in their latest social media series installment. Lady A teamed up with their photographer and videographer for the Webisode Wednesday video to delve into the album photoshoot, visualizing “what a song can do in different spaces.” The photoshoot included images in a living room, the studio, the yard and more.
As Lady A posed for photos, Scotts daughters ran up to their superstar mom yelling “surprise!” “My little girls just surprised me on set with my puppy dog…” Scott said in the video of the adorable moment. Watch Lady A’s latest Webisode Wednesday here:
Lady A considers What A Song Can Do “one of our most personal albums we’ve released…there’s so many songs we’ve lived through the past couple years and the journey continues as our story is still being written. It comes from the most vulnerable places of our hearts, and we’re so thankful to share it with the world. This is our love letter to you.”