Hillary Scott's Daughters Surprised Her During Lady A's Album Photoshoot

Lady A took fans behind the scenes in their latest Webisode Wednesday video, and it includes a surprise appearance by Hillary Scott’s daughters!

What A Song Can Do finally released last month, and the country trio offered a look at “how all the magic comes to life” in their latest social media series installment. Lady A teamed up with their photographer and videographer for the Webisode Wednesday video to delve into the album photoshoot, visualizing “what a song can do in different spaces.” The photoshoot included images in a living room, the studio, the yard and more.

As Lady A posed for photos, Scotts daughters ran up to their superstar mom yelling “surprise!” “My little girls just surprised me on set with my puppy dog…” Scott said in the video of the adorable moment. Watch Lady A’s latest Webisode Wednesday here: