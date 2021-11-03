Jason Aldean Celebrated The Braves' World Series Win In A Special Way
By Ariel King
November 3, 2021
The Atlanta Braves won the 2021 World Series, making them this year's Major League Baseball World Champions. Among those celebrating were Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, who managed to join the Braves on the field. The country crooner posed with several members of the Braves, including Freddie Freeman, Dansby Swanson, and the man who's been making a fashion statement all season with his signature pearl necklace, Joc Pederson.
The Braves managed to defeat the Houston Astros in game six of the World Series, taking home the championship. Jason Aldean, who had been born in Macon, Georgia and moved to Nashville, Tennessee, has been a life-long Braves fan. Aldean shared his celebrations of the World Series champions to Instagram, captioning his post, "My boys are World Champions! Glad to be there and be part of the celebration."
Brittany Aldean also joined her husband on the field to celebrate the Braves. Aldean shared photos of her and Aldean with his second oldest daughter, Kendyl Aldean. Brittany's post also included a video of Jason Aldean walking through the stadium and onto the field, his arms up in the air to soak in the Braves winning the World Series.
Aldean shared how excited he was that the Braves had even managed to make it into the series last month, telling Cody Alan that "The fact that the Braves, first of all, didn't have their ace pitcher the entire year and then their best player goes down halfway through the year, it just looked like the season was lost. At that point, I think everybody was hoping that they could keep their head above water enough to even just get into a wild card spot. I honestly didn't think it was going to work out very well for us."
"Then, all of a sudden, after the all-star break, they started putting some guys in place, and it was just a shot in the arm for the team," Aldean continued to Alan. "They weren't expected to beat the Brewers. They knocked them out. Nobody picked them to beat the Dodgers, and they beat them out. Now we are in the World Series for the first time in 22 years. It feels like they are never out of the game, man. So, it's fun to watch."
While he's been enjoying his team's big win, Aldean is also preparing to release his next album, Macon. The album will see 10 new songs and five live cuts from the country singer's first five albums, with a follow-up called Georgia expected to be released on April 22, 2022.