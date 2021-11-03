Jason Aldean Celebrated The Braves' World Series Win In A Special Way

Aldean shared how excited he was that the Braves had even managed to make it into the series last month, telling Cody Alan that "The fact that the Braves, first of all, didn't have their ace pitcher the entire year and then their best player goes down halfway through the year, it just looked like the season was lost. At that point, I think everybody was hoping that they could keep their head above water enough to even just get into a wild card spot. I honestly didn't think it was going to work out very well for us."

"Then, all of a sudden, after the all-star break, they started putting some guys in place, and it was just a shot in the arm for the team," Aldean continued to Alan. "They weren't expected to beat the Brewers. They knocked them out. Nobody picked them to beat the Dodgers, and they beat them out. Now we are in the World Series for the first time in 22 years. It feels like they are never out of the game, man. So, it's fun to watch."

While he's been enjoying his team's big win, Aldean is also preparing to release his next album, Macon. The album will see 10 new songs and five live cuts from the country singer's first five albums, with a follow-up called Georgia expected to be released on April 22, 2022.