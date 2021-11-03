Lyft Adds Safety Feature For Minneapolis Drivers Amid Surge In Carjackings

By Hannah DeRuyter

November 3, 2021

Ride share app in smartphone. Man using rideshare taxi application. Online carpool or carsharing service in mobile phone.
Photo: Getty Images

Minneapolis rideshare drivers will now have a new safety feature implemented when picking up passengers.

According to FOX 9, Lyft's new safety feature will require Minneapolis riders to provide an additional form of ID if they use anonymous payment methods like prepaid cards, gift cards, Venmo or Paypal.

This new safety feature is being implemented after a rise of carjackings has begun in the city. Since August, over 40 rideshare drivers have reported carjackings or robberies while working in Minneapolis.

A city-wide alert was issued by the Minneapolis Police Department warning rideshare drivers about the dangerous encounters.

Rideshare drivers cannot decipher which ride could be a carjacking or robbery because each incident follows the same pattern. A ride request is made from a stolen phone and when that driver arrives, a group of armed individuals block the exit, approach the driver and demand the driver's valuable items. Oftentimes, those armed individuals will also steal the rideshare driver's vehicle, FOX 9 reported.

Not all rideshare drivers have been assaulted, but police say some have been injured, including being pistol-whipped during the incidents.

A news release states that the new safety feature will help minimize these incidents because usually anonymous payment methods are linked to fraud.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices