Man Attempts To Smuggle Meth, Guns & Bullets Through MSP Airport, Charged

A man was arrested and charged after attempting to smuggle illegal drugs, guns and ammo on a plane at Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport.

According to a news release, the United States Attorney's Office charged 20-year-old Kevin Alan Aguilar-Moreno from Mexico after he was caught attempting to smuggle methamphetamine, multiple guns and several armor-piercing bullets.

Aguilar-Moreno was traveling from Minneapolis to Phoenix, Arizona, when he was stopped by security on October 29.

Court documents state that the suspect attempted to board a Delta airlines flight and checked two suitcases full of illicit contraband. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened his luggage and determined that Aguilar-Moreno had "approximately one kilogram of methamphetamine; a FN, Model 509 9x19 pistol; a Rock Island Armory, 1911 A1-FS pistol; an AR-15 type firearm with no serial number; and 241 rounds of .223 ammunition, of which 39 were armor-piercing ammunition."

Authorities also determined that the AR-15 was a privately made firearm (PMF). A PMF is called a "ghost gun" because it does not have a serial number, making it extremely hard for law enforcement to track.

Homeland Security Investigations, Transportation Security Administration, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were all involved in the investigation.

The news release states that Aguilar-Moreno was charged with "one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possessing firearms while illegally present in the United States."