Michael Bublé Sets His Sights On Christmas With Charming New Music Video

After putting away Halloween decorations and switching them out for Thanksgiving turkeys and glittering Christmas lights, "It's Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas." Among those getting into the holiday spirit is Michael Bublé, who recently a new music video for his own cover of the song that takes fans through the decades.

The music video kicks off in the 1960s, fit with black and white imagery as Bublé walks around a living room and takes a bite out of a cookie. The '70s follow with bright imagery, while the '80s flow into purple tones and Bublé gets distracted by a video game. He spends the '90s celebrating Hannukah, before returning to Christmas the next decade over. The sweet video encapsulates holiday joy and helps to kick off the upcoming holiday season.

View the video here.