Michael Bublé Sets His Sights On Christmas With Charming New Music Video
By Ariel King
November 3, 2021
After putting away Halloween decorations and switching them out for Thanksgiving turkeys and glittering Christmas lights, "It's Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas." Among those getting into the holiday spirit is Michael Bublé, who recently a new music video for his own cover of the song that takes fans through the decades.
The music video kicks off in the 1960s, fit with black and white imagery as Bublé walks around a living room and takes a bite out of a cookie. The '70s follow with bright imagery, while the '80s flow into purple tones and Bublé gets distracted by a video game. He spends the '90s celebrating Hannukah, before returning to Christmas the next decade over. The sweet video encapsulates holiday joy and helps to kick off the upcoming holiday season.
It's Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas · Michael Bublé (Official Music Video)
Bublé's cover of the song remains true to the original, his vocals floating through the instrumentals and carrying along holiday magic. Bublé's cover had originally been released ten years ago, in 2011, but the singer has not released an official music video for the track until now. However, his cover remains a staple that he shares throughout each holiday season.
Last year, pop superstar Billie Eilish revealed that she considers Bublé to be one of her inspirations. Eilish shared that Bublé's "Haven't Met You Yet" had helped her get through an earlier bout of depression and influenced her own hit, "my future." Bublé responded to Eilish's comments about his track, writing on social media, that "Music is a great healer and writing really helped me during some tough times. Your music inspires me and I am so touched that mine has done the same for you."