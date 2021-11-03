New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas Gives Major Update On Ankle Injury

New Orleans Saints player Michael Thomas is out for the remainder of the season.

The wide receiver shared news on social media Wednesday (November 3) that he wouldn't return to the field this season due to complications from a previous injury he sustained last season. Thomas injured his ankle late during the 2020 season but didn't have surgery until June 2021. During his recovery, he experienced a setback that will keep him away from the field even longer, FOX 8 Live reports.

"I've always been a man of faith and these past few months my faith has truly been tested. As many of you know, early last season I injured my ankle and worked extremely hard over the next few months to get back in time to finish the season," he wrote in a post shared on Twitter. "Unfortunately the rehab didn't go as planned and earlier this off-season it was apparent I would need to have a procedure to repair the injury."